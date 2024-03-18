KPI Green upper circuit: KPI Green Energy share price jumps 5% on solar power project win
KPI Green upper circuit: KPI Green Energy share price hit its 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹1,526 in early trade on BSE on Monday, March 18.
KPI Green upper circuit: KPI Green Energy share price hit its 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹1,526 in early trade on BSE on Monday, March 18, following the company's announcement that it has bagged a 100MW solar power project from the Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started