KPI Green Energy share price jumps 11% after Q4 results today

KPI Energy share price rallied as much as 11% during the intraday session on NSE on Tuesday, 6 May. The rally in the stock came after the company announced a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.
The stock opened at ₹456.15 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹455.85 on Tuesday.
KPI Energy reported a 49.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹155.5 crore in Q4FY26, up from ₹104.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations rose 40% to ₹796 crore, compared to ₹569 crore a year earlier. EBITDA surged 81% to ₹291.3 crore from ₹161 crore in the same period last year, with margins improving to 36.6% from 28.3%.
The Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment contributed 91% of the company’s revenue in FY26, while the Independent Power Producer (IPP) segment accounted for the remaining 9%.
As of March 31, 2026, the company’s installed IPP capacity stood at 965 MW, against a total IPP portfolio of 2.57 GW. The CPP portfolio recorded a hybrid Capacity Utilisation Factor of 50.6% on an AC basis during FY26.
For the full year FY26, revenue from operations rose 55.3% to ₹2,695.9 crore, compared to ₹1,735.5 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year increased 56.5% to ₹509.2 crore from ₹325.3 crore, while basic EPS climbed to ₹24.13 from ₹16.23.
The company’s long-term borrowings surged from ₹861.6 crore in FY25 to ₹3,666 crore in FY26, leading to an increase in the debt-equity ratio from 0.46x to 1.49x.
The board has proposed a total dividend of ₹0.40 per share, comprising a final dividend of ₹0.25 and a special dividend of ₹0.15 per share, following the successful commissioning of its 1 GW IPP project. The payout is subject to shareholder approval.
For the full fiscal year FY26, revenue from operations increased to ₹2,695.9 crore, marking a 55.3% rise from ₹1,735.5 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year climbed 56.5% to ₹509.2 crore, compared to ₹325.3 crore in the previous year, while basic EPS improved to ₹24.13 from ₹16.23.
The share price trend of KPI Green Energy has largely remained positive in the near term. The stock has delivered 7.44% returns in a week and 24.18% in a month.
Furthermore, renewable energy stock has given 28.21% gain in a year but remains flat on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
KPI Green Energy share price has given multibagger returns of 341% in three years, outperforming broader markets.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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