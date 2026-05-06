KPI Green Energy share price jumps 11% after Q4 results today

KPI Energy share price rallied as much as 11% during the intraday session on NSE on Tuesday, 6 May. The rally in the stock came after the company announced a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

The stock opened at ₹456.15 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹455.85 on Tuesday.

KPI Energy Q4 results 2026 KPI Energy reported a 49.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹155.5 crore in Q4FY26, up from ₹104.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 40% to ₹796 crore, compared to ₹569 crore a year earlier. EBITDA surged 81% to ₹291.3 crore from ₹161 crore in the same period last year, with margins improving to 36.6% from 28.3%.

The Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment contributed 91% of the company’s revenue in FY26, while the Independent Power Producer (IPP) segment accounted for the remaining 9%.

As of March 31, 2026, the company’s installed IPP capacity stood at 965 MW, against a total IPP portfolio of 2.57 GW. The CPP portfolio recorded a hybrid Capacity Utilisation Factor of 50.6% on an AC basis during FY26.

For the full year FY26, revenue from operations rose 55.3% to ₹2,695.9 crore, compared to ₹1,735.5 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year increased 56.5% to ₹509.2 crore from ₹325.3 crore, while basic EPS climbed to ₹24.13 from ₹16.23.

The company’s long-term borrowings surged from ₹861.6 crore in FY25 to ₹3,666 crore in FY26, leading to an increase in the debt-equity ratio from 0.46x to 1.49x.

The board has proposed a total dividend of ₹0.40 per share, comprising a final dividend of ₹0.25 and a special dividend of ₹0.15 per share, following the successful commissioning of its 1 GW IPP project. The payout is subject to shareholder approval.

For the full fiscal year FY26, revenue from operations increased to ₹2,695.9 crore, marking a 55.3% rise from ₹1,735.5 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year climbed 56.5% to ₹509.2 crore, compared to ₹325.3 crore in the previous year, while basic EPS improved to ₹24.13 from ₹16.23.

KPI Green Energy share price trend The share price trend of KPI Green Energy has largely remained positive in the near term. The stock has delivered 7.44% returns in a week and 24.18% in a month.

Furthermore, renewable energy stock has given 28.21% gain in a year but remains flat on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

KPI Green Energy share price has given multibagger returns of 341% in three years, outperforming broader markets.