KPI Green Energy share price jumps after this CAPEX expansion update. Details here

KPI Green Energy share price surged as much as 2.68% to ₹348.30 apiece on NSE in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced the commissioning of additional capacity in its ongoing project awarded by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

The stock opened at ₹347.20 apiece in the early morning session today, as compared to the previous close of ₹339.20 on Monday.

KPI Green Energy capex expansion details In an exchange filing on Tuesday, KPI Green Energy said that it has successfully commissioned an additional 24.2 MW AC / 35.01 MW DC capacity in its ongoing 250 MW AC / 350 MW DC grid-connected solar IPP project, given by GUVNL.

The company further informed that with this commissioning, the total commissioned capacity under the project has reached 48.4 MW AC /69.41 MW DC, reflecting its steady progress in the execution of the project.

The project forms part of the 250 MW AC (350 MW DC) grid-connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Project awarded to KPI Green Energy Limited through a competitive bidding process, according to the filing

“The commissioning of this additional capacity marks another step in the phased development of the project. With the overall project timeline of October 2026, the Company remains focused on executing the remaining capacity as planned while contributing to India’s growing renewable energy transition,” the company said in the filing.

KPI Green Energy Q3 results 2026 highlights The company reported a 47.74% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹125.8 crore for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025.

The renewable energy firm had posted a profit of ₹85.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to its regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations increased 46.21% to ₹662.86 crore in the quarter under review, compared with ₹458.36 crore in the December quarter of FY25. The growth was mainly supported by faster project execution and strong performance across key business segments.

At the operational level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 48% year-on-year to ₹251 crore in Q3FY26, up from ₹145 crore reported in the same period last year.

The board of directors of KPI Green Energy also announced its third interim dividend of 4%, or ₹0.20 per equity share with a face value of ₹5 each, for the financial year FY25.

KPI Green Energy share price trend The share price of KPI Green Energy has largely remained negative in the near term amid weak market sentiments. The stock has shed 4.45% in a week, compared 2.39% decline in Nifty 50.

KPI Green Energy share price has further declined by over 18% in a month and 29% year-to-date (YTD).

However, looking at the broader level, the stock has outperformed the Nifty index by delivering multibagger returns of 243% in three years.