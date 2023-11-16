KPI Green Energy share price locked at 10% upper circuit to hit 52-week high; here's why
KPI Green Energy shares locked at 10% upper circuit at ₹1148.10 apiece on BSE following news of plans to raise fresh funds via QIP, according to market sources.
KPI Green Energy shares were locked at 10% upper circuit at ₹1148.10 apiece on the BSE, which is also its 52-week high price following news of the company's plans to raise fresh funds via qualified institutional placement (QIP), according to market sources. KPI Green Energy share price opened at ₹1,050 per share on the BSE today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started