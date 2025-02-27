KPI Green Energy share price rises 4% as it signs 1.8 GW MOU for renewable energy projects in Madhya Pradesh

Stock Market today: KPI Green Energy Ltd share price gained 4% in the morning trades on Thursday as it signed 1.8 GW Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for renewable energy projects in Madhya Pradesh

KPI Green Energy Ltd share price movement The KPI Green Energy Ltd share price opened at ₹415.95 on the BSE on Thursday. The KPI Green Energy share price was 4.6% higher at the time of opening compared to the previous days closing price of ₹397.55

The KPI Green Energy share price thereafter oscillated between intraday highs of ₹415.95 and intraday lows of ₹402.45 on Thursday

The KPI Green Energy Ltd share price while had corrected significantly compared to 52 week highs of ₹744.37 in August 2024 till closing lows of close to ₹317 in last week of January 2025, however has rebounded well ever since.

KPI Green Energy Ltd Projects details KPI Green Energy on 25 February 2025 post market hours intimated the exchanges of Signing of Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Madhya Pradesh

The KPI Green Energy in its release said that KP Group has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with New and Renewable Energy Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh at the Global summit – 2025 held in Bhopal on February 24, 2025, for setting up of various solar, wind, hybrid/,BESS, Biomass based projects aggregating to 1.8 GW in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

This partnership underscores its commitment to sustainable energy solutions and aligns with national and state-level renewable energy goals.

KPI Green Energy- Other project orders KPI Green Energy share price has remained in focus on regular order flows. KPI Green Energy on 10 February also had announced receipt of Letters of Award for 15.90 MWDC Solar Power Plant under Captive Power Producer (‘CPP’) Segment