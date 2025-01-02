Bonus shares 2025: Shares of KPI Green Energy jumped over 4 per cent in intra-day deals on Thursday, January 2, ahead of its ex-bonus date, scheduled for January 3, 2025. The stock rose for the sixth straight session today, recording a 10 per cent increase during this period.

KPI Green Energy: Bonus Issue Details KPI Green Energy recently announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2, entitling shareholders to one bonus equity share for every two fully paid-up equity shares held. January 3, 2025, is also the 'Record Date' to determine the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the bonus shares.

In an exchange filing dated November 14, 2024, the company stated, “The board of directors has considered and recommended the issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:2, i.e., one bonus equity share of ₹5 each for every two existing equity shares of ₹5 each, fully paid up, held by the shareholders as on the record date.”

Bonus shares are additional shares that a company issues to its existing shareholders free of cost. These shares are distributed in a predetermined ratio, such as 1:1, 1:2, or 2:3, where the numbers represent the proportion of new shares to existing shares held. Bonus shares are issued by capitalising the company's reserves or surplus, such as retained earnings or securities premiums.

Stock Split and Financial Performance Earlier in 2024, KPI Green Energy’s board approved a stock split, dividing one equity share with a face value of ₹10 into two shares of ₹5 each. The stock traded ex-split in July, reflecting the company’s efforts to enhance liquidity and affordability for investors.

KPI Green Energy showcased strong financial performance in the September quarter of the financial year 2025. Revenue surged to ₹359.7 crore, a significant jump from ₹215.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Net profit more than doubled, rising to ₹69.8 crore from ₹34.7 crore during the same period last year, highlighting the company’s operational efficiency and robust growth trajectory.

Stock Price Trend KPI Green Energy stock climbed as much as 4.4 per cent to its day's high of ₹865.65 today. The scrip is now over 22 per cent away from its peak of ₹1,116, hit in August 2024. Meanwhile, it has surged almost 83 per cent from its 52-week low of 453.89, recorded in January 2024.

In the last 1 year, KPI Green Energy share price has rallied 77 per cent. Just in the first two sessions of January, the scrip has added over 5 per cent, extending gains for the third straight month. It rose 3.4 per cent in December and 1.4 per cent in November.

Company Overview Formerly incorporated as 'KPI Global Infrastructure' on February 1, 2008, in Mumbai, KPI Green Energy has evolved into a multi-faceted player in the solar energy sector. Operating under the brand name 'Solarism,' the company engages in:

Independent Power Producer (IPP) Operations: Generating solar power for sale to utility and private buyers

Turnkey Solutions for Captive Power Producers (CPP): Assisting businesses in setting up their own solar power plants