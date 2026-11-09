KPI Green Energy shares jump 9% on massive volume spike ahead of Q2 results; what's driving the rally?

Shares of KPI Green Energy, one of the leading players in the renewable energy sector, ended Monday's trading session 9% higher at ₹331 apiece, bringing much-needed optimism to investors as the stock has been struggling with steep losses since April.

Although there was no immediate fundamental trigger behind the rally, a sharp surge in trading volumes accompanied the stock's strong performance. Around 40.5 million shares changed hands across the BSE and NSE during the session, 64.35 times higher than the weekly average, according to Trendlyne data.

Monday's rally lifted the stock's month-to-date gains to 19.6%, helping it recover much of the 23% decline recorded in October. Nevertheless, the stock remains down 34%, reflecting the losses accumulated over the past few months, and is on track for its biggest annual decline since 2021.

Meanwhile, the sudden buying interest in the beaten-down counter comes just days ahead of the company's September quarter results, scheduled for Friday, November 13.

Fresh capacity additions ahead of Q2 results Last week, the company announced that it had energised 49.7 MW of solar capacity and 121.8 MWp of hybrid energy capacity at Bharuch in Gujarat.

In the renewable energy sector, energisation approval refers to the regulatory permission granted by grid operators for a renewable energy project to connect to the electricity grid after meeting the necessary technical and regulatory requirements.

In an exchange filing, KPI Green Energy said it had energised an additional 49.7 MWp under its 250 MW/350 MWp solar power project (IPP) and 121.8 MWp under its 370 MW/677 MWp hybrid power project (IPP) at Bharuch.

KP Group raises renewable energy ambitions under KP 3.0 Earlier in October, KP Group, which also operates KP Energy and KP Green Engineering, unveiled KP 3.0, a strategic roadmap that raises its FY32 targets to 10 GW of owned renewable generation through KPI Green Energy, 10 GW of third-party EPC execution, and 10 GWh of integrated battery manufacturing capacity, including cell production and BESS assembly.

The revised ambitions follow KP Group reaching a total portfolio of 9.21 GW across solar, wind, and hybrid assets, with the group stating that the remaining capacity is expected to be added over the next few quarters.

The group's operating platform currently includes around 12,104 acres of land, 5.10 GW of power evacuation capacity, a 6.4 GW EPC portfolio, and a 2.8 GW IPP portfolio.

KP 3.0 also introduces a new layer of professional leadership across renewable energy, international business, green hydrogen, investor relations and governance.

New business verticals being scaled up include battery energy storage systems (BESS) through Sundrops Energia, floating solar with a 110 MW AC project at Kadana Dam in Gujarat, energy trading under CERC and GERC licences, and green hydrogen. The group also has a 1 MW operational electrolysis plant at Matar, producing 432 kg per day.