KPI Green Energy shares rise 7% after company signs 500 MW solar park deal with Uttarakhand government

KPI Green Energy , one of the leading players in the renewable energy sector, saw its share price rise 7% to reach ₹885 apiece in Friday's early trade deals on multiple positive developments. The company said on Thursday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Uttarakhand along with Advait Infratech Limited for the development of a 500 MW solar park under the Captive Power Producer (‘CPP’) segment.

The company also informed that Sun Drops Energia Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of KPI Green Energy, received a new order for executing the Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project for 2.10 MW capacity, comprising of 2.10 MW wind and 1 MW solar capacity, from CTX Life Sciences.

KPI Green Energy is a solar power generation company focused on providing solar power, both as an independent power producer ('IPP') under the brand name of 'Solarism' and as a service provider to captive power producer ('CPP') customers.

Also Read: Govt to act against solar power developers flouting local sourcing norms

Amidst India's ambitious goal of achieving 280 GW of solar power by 2030, the renewable energy sector is in a favourable position. KPI Green Energy aims to commission a substantial 1000 MW of solar power for its clients by 2025.

The shares have been on a winning run over the last few months, driven by the company's significant order wins. In the current month so far, they are up by nearly 6%, and over the last six months, the shares have delivered an impressive return of 73.97%. In the last one-year period, they gained 137%.

For Q2 FY24, the company's consolidated total revenue from operations surged to ₹215.07 crore, an improvement of 35% YoY. It reported a consolidated net profit of ₹34.75 crore in the quarter as against ₹21.16 crore in Q2 FY23, which shows an increase of 66%.

As a result of growth in net profit, the company's EPS improved to ₹9.62 in Q2 FY24 from ₹5.86 in the same period last year.

The consolidated net profit for the current half year stood at ₹68.01 crore (H1-FY23-24) as against that of ₹43.39 crore as in H1-FY22-23, reflecting an increase of 57%.

Also Read: ONGC, NTPC Green tie up for domestic and international renewable energy projects

During H1FY24, the company bagged the single largest order of hybrid CPP of 145.20 MW and also won a 240 MW DC bid from GUVNL under the IPP segment. With these, the total order book on hand at the gross level stands at 541+ MW, bringing the company closer to its ambitious target of 1000 MW by 2025, according to company's earnings report.

Its consolidated CPP sales in H1FY24 improved by 35% to ₹330.87 crore from ₹245.54 crore in H1FY23, while those under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) grew by 99% to ₹72.38 crore from ₹36.47 crore in H1FY23.

At 12:00 PM, the stock was trading with a gain of 4.85% at ₹866.90 apiece.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.