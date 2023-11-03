KPI Green Energy shares rise 7% after company signs 500 MW solar park deal with Uttarakhand government
The shares have been on a winning run over the last few months, driven by the company's significant order wins. In the current month so far, they are up by nearly 6%, and over the last six months, the shares have delivered an impressive return of 73.97%.
KPI Green Energy, one of the leading players in the renewable energy sector, saw its share price rise 7% to reach ₹885 apiece in Friday's early trade deals on multiple positive developments. The company said on Thursday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Uttarakhand along with Advait Infratech Limited for the development of a 500 MW solar park under the Captive Power Producer (‘CPP’) segment.
