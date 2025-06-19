KPI Green receives an order for a 36.87 MW solar power project order: Check for the execution deadline and other details

Stock Market Today: KPI Green has been awarded a Letter of Award or Intent for the development of a 36.87 MW solar power project. Here are the project execution deadline and other details

KPI Green- solar power project order details KPI Green Energy Ltd. announced on the exchanges that it received a large solar power project order. In its intimation to the National Stock Exchange and the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, KPI Green Energy said that M/s. Sun Drops Energia Private Limited, a subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Limited, has been awarded Letters of Award or Intent for the development of solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 36.87 MW under our Captive Power Producer (CPP) business segment. Among these, some projects, as per KPI Green Energy, will be developed in accordance with the Distributed Renewable Energy Bilateral Purchase (DREBP) Policy, as outlined in the Gujarat Renewable Energy Policy-2023 and GERC Tariff Order (No. 5 & 6) of 2024.

Sun Drops Energia Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company, shall develop the projects as per the terms of the order for various clients under the Captive Power Producer (CPP) business segment of the company, including projects under the Distributed Renewable Energy Bilateral Purchase (DREBP) Policy under the Gujarat Renewable Energy Policy-2023 & GERC Tariff Order 2024.

KPI Green tentative timeline or execution deadline for the project While the aggregate order size is 36.87 MW, the projects are tentatively scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2025-26 in various tranches as per the terms of the orders.

KPI Green—other business developments KPI Green Energy in the month of June had announced signing MoUs with Delta Electronics India Private Limited to power India’s green energy transition.

Delta Electronics India is a key provider of energy and power management solutions. Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Green Hydrogen and EV Charging Infrastructure, and Solar PV Inverters are the three high-impact domains covered by this partnership.