KPI Green share price jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, January 30, after the company announced a ₹1,311.40 crore deal with Coal India. KPI Green Energy share price opened at ₹349.95 against its previous close of ₹333.30 and jumped 5 per cent to the level of ₹349.95. Around 10 AM, The small-cap power stock was locked at this level.
KPI Green, in an exchange filing on January 30, said it signed an agreement with Coal India to develop a 300 MWAC grid-connected ground-mounted solar PV plant with operation and maintenance (O&M) services for five years at GIPCL’s solar park in Khavda, Gujarat.
"We are delighted to announce that KPI Green Energy Limited has successfully signed a contract agreement with Coal India Limited to develop a 300 MWAC grid-connected ground-mounted solar PV plant with operation and maintenance (O&M) services for five years at GIPCL’s solar park in Khavda, Gujarat. The contract price is ₹1,311.40 crore, with completion expected by November 2025,' said KPI Green.
Meanwhile, a day ago, KPI Green announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Odisha to establish renewable energy parks in the Ganjam district of Odisha.
The small-cap stock has been subdued over the last year. As of the previous session's close, the stock has declined nearly 8 per cent over the last year.
On a monthly scale, the stock has lost over 35 per cent in January so far. In fact, it hit a 52-week low of ₹312.95 in the previous session (January 29, 2025). The stock's 52-week high is ₹744.37, which it hit on August 12 last year.
Read all market-related news here
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.