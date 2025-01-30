KPI Green share price hits 5% upper circuit after signing a ₹1,311.40 crore deal with Coal India; details here

KPI Green share price jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, January 30, after the company announced a ₹1,311.40 crore deal with Coal India. KPI Green Energy share price opened at ₹349.95 against its previous close of ₹333.30 and jumped 5 per cent to the level of ₹349.95. Around 10 AM, The small-cap power stock was locked at this level.

KPI Green Energy signs a contract with Coal India KPI Green, in an exchange filing on January 30, said it signed an agreement with Coal India to develop a 300 MWAC grid-connected ground-mounted solar PV plant with operation and maintenance (O&M) services for five years at GIPCL’s solar park in Khavda, Gujarat.

"We are delighted to announce that KPI Green Energy Limited has successfully signed a contract agreement with Coal India Limited to develop a 300 MWAC grid-connected ground-mounted solar PV plant with operation and maintenance (O&M) services for five years at GIPCL’s solar park in Khavda, Gujarat. The contract price is ₹1,311.40 crore, with completion expected by November 2025,' said KPI Green.

Meanwhile, a day ago, KPI Green announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Odisha to establish renewable energy parks in the Ganjam district of Odisha.

KPI Green Energy share price trend The small-cap stock has been subdued over the last year. As of the previous session's close, the stock has declined nearly 8 per cent over the last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock has lost over 35 per cent in January so far. In fact, it hit a 52-week low of ₹312.95 in the previous session (January 29, 2025). The stock's 52-week high is ₹744.37, which it hit on August 12 last year.

