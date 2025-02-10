KPI Green shares hit lower circuit despite receipt of 15.90 MW solar project

Solar Power company KPI Green Energy share price plunged over 4.40 per cent, hitting lower circuit on Monday's trading session. The stock fell intraday low to ₹451 per share on February 10 despite its subsidiary company Sun Drops Energia received letters of award to develop solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 15.9 MW.

At 12:18 pm, KPI Green Energy stock was trading at ₹451.75, against previous close at ₹474.85.

The company has secured orders from Mexo Fiber Pvt Ltd, Rayons Pvt Ltd, Maharaja Industries, Gautam Casting Industries Pvt Ltd, Gautam Technocast, Shrirajlaxmi Denim, and Kartik Dyeing.

According to the company, the projects are expected to be completed in phases during the 2025-26 financial year, in line with the terms of the orders.

KPI Green Energy Q3 results highlights Over the weekend, the company announced its third-quarter results, reporting a 67 per cent increase in net profit to ₹85 crore. Revenue reached ₹458.3 crore, marking a 39 per cent rise from ₹330 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) grew 32 per cent year-on-year to ₹137 crore, up from ₹104 crore in the previous year. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin stood at 30%, slightly lower than last year's 31 per cent.

The company announced a third interim dividend of 4 per cent, equivalent to ₹0.20 per equity share with a face value of ₹5, for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for this interim dividend has been set for February 18, 2025.

Shareholders listed in the Register of Members as of the record date will receive the dividend within 30 days of its declaration.

