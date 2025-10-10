Subscribe

KPI Green shares jump over 6% after Gujarat govt's nod for power trading license — Check details

Renewable energy firm KPI Green Energy shares jumped more than 6% during the intraday market session on 10 October 2025, after the company received the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) approval for the power trading license. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated10 Oct 2025, 04:46 PM IST
Small-cap stock: KPI Green shares jumped 6.3% to the intraday high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>448.35 during Friday's stock market session.
Small-cap stock: KPI Green shares jumped 6.3% to the intraday high of ₹448.35 during Friday's stock market session.

Multibagger Small-cap stock: Renewable energy producer, KPI Green Energy's share price jumped more than 6% during the intraday session on Friday, 10 October 2025, after the company received a power trading license from the Gujarat government's Electricity Regulatory Commission, according to an exchange filing.

The Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) granted a power trading license to KPI Green on Friday, allowing the company to trade electricity and cater to the rising demand in the market.

The company will now be able to directly access power exchanges and short-term bilateral markets in the nation to actively match electricity sales to market demand.

“This licence is a strategic milestone for us. It not only empowers KPI to participate directly in dynamic markets but also allows us to sell power when and where it’s most needed—maximising realisations, expanding customer choice, and accelerating India’s clean-energy transition,” said KPI Green Chairman and Managing Director, Faruk Patel, in an official statement.

KPI Green Share Price Trend

KPI Green Energy shares closed 5.04% higher at 442.85 after Friday's stock market session, compared to 421.60 at the previous market close. The company announced the power trading license update during the afternoon market session on 10 October 2025.

The shares of the renewable energy firm jumped 6.34% to hit their intraday high level of 448.35 right after the announcement on Friday. However, the shares did not reach their 505.90 upper circuit levels, as they have a price band tolerance of 20%, according to BSE data.

Shares of KPI Green have given stock market investors more than 650% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 45% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares are down 46.57% and are trading 8.07% lower in the last one-month period on the Indian stock market.

The small-cap stock hit its 52-week high level at 589 on 3 January 2025, while the 52-week low level was at 312.95 on 29 Janaury 2025, according to BSE data. KPI Green Energy's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 8,739.25 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 10 October 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
