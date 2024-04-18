KPI Green upper circuit: KPI Green share price skyrockets over 450% in 1 year; what should you do with the stock?
KPI Green upper circuit: KPI Green share price hit its 52-week low of ₹309.15 on April 18, 2023. At the current market price, the stock is up 474 per cent from its 52-week low.
The bullish run of KPI Green Energy share price continued as it hit its 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹1,773.35 on BSE in morning trade on Thursday, April 18. KPI Green Energy share price opened at ₹1,720.55 against its previous close of ₹1688.95 and soon jumped 5 per cent to get locked in its upper price band on the BSE.
