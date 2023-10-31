KPIT Tech shares jump 11% in 2 sessions to record high as company raises FY24 guidance
Shares of mid-cap IT firm KPIT Tech surged 11 percent in 2 sessions to hit their record high after the company raised its FY24 guidance in constant currency (CC) terms, at a time when many IT majors have cut their guidance.
