KPIT Tech shares surge nearly 6% to reach all-time high
KPIT Tech is a global IT company specializing in product engineering solutions for the automobile sector.
KPIT Tech shares surged nearly 6%, reaching an all-time high of ₹1233.90 apiece in early Wednesday trading on the back of a huge surge in volumes. Over the past ten trading sessions, the shares have gained 15%, and their year-to-date increase stands at 35%. Out of the last nine months, the stock closed positively six, with the most significant monthly gain occurring in May at 16%.
