KPIT Tech shares surge nearly 6% to reach all-time high

KPIT Tech shares surged nearly 6%, reaching an all-time high of ₹1233.90 apiece in early Wednesday trading on the back of a huge surge in volumes. Over the past ten trading sessions, the shares have gained 15%, and their year-to-date increase stands at 35%. Out of the last nine months, the stock closed positively six, with the most significant monthly gain occurring in May at 16%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking at the long-term performance, KPIT Tech's shares have witnessed a stellar surge of 998% over the last three years, ascending from ₹110 to their current trading price of ₹1208.65. Remarkably, they have increased by an astounding 3454% from their all-time low of ₹34.

KPIT Tech is a small-cap IT stock with a market cap of ₹33,316 crore. It is a global technology company specializing in providing product engineering solutions and services to the automobile and mobility sectors.

In FY23, Renault Group selected KPIT as its strategic partner for expanding software capabilities in its upcoming next-generation Software-Defined vehicles. Additionally, the company extended its presence in the United States by establishing a new software excellence centre in Michigan.

This facility, according to the company, is focused on fast-tracking the development of software-defined vehicles for major mobility original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier I suppliers within the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the June-ending quarter, the company reported a 53.6% YoY jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹134.44 crore on the back of strong revenue growth. It reported a 60% increase in overall revenues during the June quarter to ₹1,097.6 crore. Its operating profit margin widened to 20% in Q1 FY24 as against 19.3% in the year-ago period. For Q1, the company added a TCV (total contract value) of $190 million.

Following its Q1 performance, domestic brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services has maintained a 'hold' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,231.

"Despite the industry becoming more cautious about spending, KPIT has not seen any deal rollover from its top clients in the near term. However, it is expected that the growth will be reasonable for H2 due to the offshore shift," said the brokerage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!