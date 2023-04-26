Shares of KPIT Technologies Ltd surged nearly 7% and was trading near its 52-week high levels on Wednesday's intraday session, after the company approved final dividend of ₹2.65 per share.

At 14:07 IST, the stock hit a intraday high of ₹910.95 and low of ₹855. On Wednesday's early session the stock gained over 5% ahead of its Q4FY23 results.

According to KPIT Technologies exchange filing, the board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2.65 per share of ₹10 each (26.5%) for FY22-23.

"The dividend, if declared by the members at the AGM will be paid within the statutory timeline as per the Companies Act, 2013 & the Rules made thereunder. The record date for the purpose of payment of the final dividend will be determined later and will be communicated to the stock exchanges separately," said the company in its exchange filing.

The company announced its Q4FY23 earnings results during the market hours on Wednesday. The IT company's net profit rose 11.2% sequentially to ₹111.6 crore versus ₹100.4 crore in Q3FY23.

The revenue for the quarter ended March, was up 11% quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,020 crore from ₹919 crore in Q3FY23.

The stock price rose 67.7% and outperformed its sector by 80.3% in the past year. According to Ruchit Jain, lead research at 5 paisa.com, the stock has managed to hold its important supports in recent correction. Today's upmove with high volumes indicates investors confidence is intact and hence the stock may move higher in the medium term. The stock has good support in 840-800 range.

“This stock has been an outperformer from the IT space but recently some profit booking was seen , now prices are again showing traction with strong volumes indicating resumption of upmove. Prices seems to be headed for four digit (1000) and support is at 850," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.