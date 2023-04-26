KPIT Technologies gains nearly 7% as co announces ₹2.65 final dividend1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 02:59 PM IST
- At 14:07 IST, the stock hit a intraday high of ₹910.95 and low of ₹855. On Wednesday's early session the stock gained over 5% ahead of its Q4FY23 results.
Shares of KPIT Technologies Ltd surged nearly 7% and was trading near its 52-week high levels on Wednesday's intraday session, after the company approved final dividend of ₹2.65 per share.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×