Mint Market

KPIT Technologies Q3 net profit rises 19% to ₹188 Crore: Declares dividend

  • Q3 Results: KPIT Technologies Ltd reported net profit for the quarter ending December 2024 rose 19.27% to 186.97 crore compared to 156.75 crore in the year ago quarter. Company declared dividend of 2.50 per share

Ujjval Jauhari
Published29 Jan 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Advertisement
Q3 Results, KPIT Technologies net profit rises, declares dividend

Q3 Results: KPIT Technologies Ltd net profit for the quarter ending December 2024 rose 19.27% to 186.97 crore compared to 156.75 crore in the year ago quarter.

KPIT Technologies Ltd Revenues from operations at 1477.96 Crore also grew 17.6% year on year compared to 1256.96 Crore reported in the year ago quarter.

On the sequential basis KPIT Technologies net profit however declined more than 8% over 203.75 crore in the previous quarter . KPIT Technologies Revenues from operations during the December 2024 quarter also dipped 1.3% over 1523.31 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Advertisement

KPIT Technologies operating performance and order details

KPIT Technologies Q3FY25 Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins stood at 21.1% as compared to 20.8% last quarter, mainly due to productivity improvement, revenue mix and fixed cost leverage said the company

KPIT Technologies said that $ 236 million worth engagements were closed in the quarter

Also Read | Gensol Engineering shares jump 8% after losing for six straight sessions

KPIT Technologies share price movement

KPIT Technologies share price had opened at 1262.00 on the BSE on Wednesday, only marginally higher than the previous close of 1260. The KPIT Technologies share price however increased and touched intraday highs of 1367.55 which meant gains of up to 8.5% for the KPIT Technologies stock

Advertisement

KPIT Technologies Dividend details

KPIT Technologies declared dividend of 2.50 per share. KPIT Technologies Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on 29 January to consider and approve unaudited financial results also approved the dividend of 2.50/- per equity share (i.e. 25%) of face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2024- 25 to be paid to the members of the Company within stipulated time.

The record date for payment of said interim dividend has been declared to be Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

Advertisement

(more to come)

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsKPIT Technologies Q3 net profit rises 19% to ₹188 Crore: Declares dividend
First Published:29 Jan 2025, 12:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts