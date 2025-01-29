KPIT Technologies Q3 net profit rises 19% to ₹188 Crore: Declares dividend

Q3 Results: KPIT Technologies Ltd net profit for the quarter ending December 2024 rose 19.27% to ₹186.97 crore compared to ₹156.75 crore in the year ago quarter.
KPIT Technologies Ltd Revenues from operations at ₹1477.96 Crore also grew 17.6% year on year compared to ₹1256.96 Crore reported in the year ago quarter.
On the sequential basis KPIT Technologies net profit however declined more than 8% over ₹203.75 crore in the previous quarter . KPIT Technologies Revenues from operations during the December 2024 quarter also dipped 1.3% over ₹1523.31 crore in the September 2024 quarter
KPIT Technologies Q3FY25 Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins stood at 21.1% as compared to 20.8% last quarter, mainly due to productivity improvement, revenue mix and fixed cost leverage said the company
KPIT Technologies said that $ 236 million worth engagements were closed in the quarter
KPIT Technologies share price had opened at ₹1262.00 on the BSE on Wednesday, only marginally higher than the previous close of ₹1260. The KPIT Technologies share price however increased and touched intraday highs of ₹1367.55 which meant gains of up to 8.5% for the KPIT Technologies stock
KPIT Technologies declared dividend of ₹2.50 per share. KPIT Technologies Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on 29 January to consider and approve unaudited financial results also approved the dividend of ₹2.50/- per equity share (i.e. 25%) of face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2024- 25 to be paid to the members of the Company within stipulated time.
The record date for payment of said interim dividend has been declared to be Tuesday, February 4, 2025.
