KPIT Technologies Q4 Results: Profit jumps 47%; declared dividend of ₹6; details here

KPIT Technologies Q4 Results: Domestic IT player KPIT Technologies on Monday, April 28, reposted a significant 47.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its March quarter (Q4FY25) consolidated net profit to ₹244.73 crore, compared to ₹165.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review came at ₹1,528.34 crore, up nearly 16 per cent from ₹1,317.8 crore reported for Q4FY24.

Basic earnings per equity share increased to ₹9.01 for Q4FY25 against ₹6.06 YoY.

Among key geographical markets, the company's revenue from the Americas grew 10 per cent YoY to ₹431.6 crore during the quarter against ₹391.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from the UK and Europe segment, however, decreased 4 per cent YoY to ₹691.4 crore from ₹722.8 crore.

The 'rest of the world' performed better as the segment's revenue rose 35 per cent YoY to ₹845.5 crore from ₹626.4 crore.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of KPIT Technologies approved the scheme of merger of PathPartner Technology Private Limited with it. PathPartner is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KPIT Technologies Limited.