KPIT Technologies Q4 Results: Profit jumps 47%; declared dividend of ₹6; details here

KPIT Technologies Q4 Results: Domestic IT player KPIT Technologies on Monday, April 28, reposted a significant 47.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its March quarter (Q4FY25) consolidated net profit to ₹244.73 crore, compared to ₹165.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Revenue from operations for the quarter under review came at ₹1,528.34 crore, up nearly 16 per cent from ₹1,317.8 crore reported for Q4FY24.
Basic earnings per equity share increased to ₹9.01 for Q4FY25 against ₹6.06 YoY.
Among key geographical markets, the company's revenue from the Americas grew 10 per cent YoY to ₹431.6 crore during the quarter against ₹391.6 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from the UK and Europe segment, however, decreased 4 per cent YoY to ₹691.4 crore from ₹722.8 crore.
The 'rest of the world' performed better as the segment's revenue rose 35 per cent YoY to ₹845.5 crore from ₹626.4 crore.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of KPIT Technologies approved the scheme of merger of PathPartner Technology Private Limited with it. PathPartner is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KPIT Technologies Limited.
KPIT Tech's board recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share of ₹10 each for FY25. The company did not disclose the record date for the dividend but said that it is subject to declaration by members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and will be paid within the statutory timelines as per the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules made thereunder.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
