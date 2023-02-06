KPIT Technologies share price hits life-time high. Sell, hold or buy?

Stock market today: KPIT Technologies shares have been in uptrend since announcement of Q3FY23 results last week. However, it seems hat the stock still has some steam left for upside swing. KPIT Technologies share price today opened upside and hit fresh life-time high of ₹819.55 apiece on NSE in early morning deals. However, stock market experts believe that the stock may go up to ₹850 apiece levels in next two to three months as the stock has given sideways channel breakout above ₹760 per share levels. They said that the IT major has given better quarterly results and looks better positioned in comparison to its peers.

