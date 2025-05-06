KPIT Technologies share price jumps as board approves 100% acquisition of Caresoft's Global Engineering Solutions.

KPIT Technologies share price surged as much as 1.4 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced 100 per cent acquisition of Caresoft's Global Engineering Solutions.

At 10:45 am, KPIT Technologies shares were trading at ₹1,267 apiece. The stock had opened in red, falling over 1.6 per cent in early trade, however, recovered quickly turning in green.

KPIT Technologies stock has gained over 6 per cent in past five trading sessions and over 18.22 per cent in over a month.

KPIT Technologies acquisition details “We hereby inform that, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 06, 2025, has approved the 100% acquisition of - Caresoft Global Technologies, Inc.; United States of America, Caresoft Engineering Services Limited, United Kingdom; CAREGLOTECH de RL de CV, Mexico; OXI SRL, Italy,” the company said in an exchange filing.

“Caresoft Global, a leader in automotive benchmarking and cost reduction oriented engineering solutions, will restructure their business into Benchmarking and Engineering solutions businesses. KPIT will acquire the carved-out Caresoft Engineering solutions business globally which is primarily focused Off-highway, Truck and Bus segments and Manufacturing Solutions. KPIT will partner with Caresoft in their Benchmarking business,” it added.

KPIT will acquire the carved-out Caresoft Global’s Engineering Solutions business globally. Aligned with the needs of Global OEMs and KPIT’s goals, this partnership will create multi-dimensional synergies:

In line with KPIT's strategic focus on the commercial vehicle segment, this partnership will acquire Caresoft’s deep relationships and domain knowledge in the Trucks and Off-highway segments.

“ At KPIT, we are deepening relationships with trucks and off-highway makers and accelerating foray into China. Also, OEMs across segments are looking for a partner who can bring more agility and cost efficiency by taking an integrated view of software, hardware, and manufacturing. With Caresoft’s strong expertise, we have a strategic partnership which will bring unparalleled value to the mobility ecosystem,” said Kishor Patil, Cofounder, CEO & MD, KPIT Technologies.

KPIT Technologies is a global partner to the automotive and mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality. It is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future.