KPIT Technologies share surges after dividend announcement. Should you buy?

Expecting further rise in KPIT share price; Rohit Singre, AVP at Bonanza Portfolio said, "The stock is under retracement after surging around 5 per cent today. But, it has strong support at ₹600 levels and those who have this stock in their portfolio should hold the stock further maintaining trailing stop loss at ₹600 per share levels. Those who want to buy can make fresh entry in this stock at current levels maintaining stop loss at ₹600 levels. The stock may give another breakout at ₹670 levels and can go up to ₹800 per share levels in short term."

