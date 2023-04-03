KPIT Technologies stock down by over 12% after JP Morgan report2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 09:17 PM IST
- JP Morgan has target price of ₹520, a potential downside of 35 per cent from Friday's closing price of ₹809.50.
The shares of KPIT Technologies declined by over 12 per cent after brokerage firm JP Morgan initiated an 'underweight' coverage on the stock.
