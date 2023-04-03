Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  KPIT Technologies stock down by over 12% after JP Morgan report
The shares of KPIT Technologies declined by over 12 per cent after brokerage firm JP Morgan initiated an 'underweight' coverage on the stock.

JP Morgan has target price of 520, a potential downside of 35 per cent from Friday's closing price of 809.50.

JP Morgan in its noted has given two major de-rating catalysts for its weightage. 

JPMorgan in its note wrote, pointed out that the company will have to win large orders every year if it has to maintain its growth above 20 percent in the years to come. However, it sees this as a challenge as the auto industry is a cyclical one and that it will be too optimistic to give KPIT the benefit of doubt.

The noted added that the company's growth is likely to fall below 20 per cent beyond financial year 2024 and that the announcement of Tata Technologies' IPO has reduced the scarcity premium associated with the stock.

It likes KPIT's focus on the fast-growing auto vertical but will wait for an attractive entry point, the brokerage said.

"We expect India's offshoring to increase to 33% by fiscal 2023 from 25% in fiscal 2022 and the share of service providers versus captives to rise to 55% from 51%," the brokerage said.

The shares of KPIT Technologies touched its 52 week high of 946.50 on 31/03/2023, while it touched its 52 week low of 440.00 on 26/05/2022. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has risen 16.21 per cent, while it has surged 30.03 per cent in the last year. In the last six months, the stock has surged 23.78 per cent. It has also given multibagger returns of over 2,130% in the last three years.

The company reported a 48% increase in net profit to 104 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of 70 crore in the year ago period.

On Monday, the company's share closed 12.49 per cent down at 809.50 on BSE.

 

