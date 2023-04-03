KPIT Technologies stock down by over 12% after JP Morgan report

The shares of KPIT Technologies touched its 52 week high of ₹946.50 on 31/03/2023, while it touched its 52 week low of ₹440.00 on 26/05/2022. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has risen 16.21 per cent, while it has surged 30.03 per cent in the last year. In the last six months, the stock has surged 23.78 per cent. It has also given multibagger returns of over 2,130% in the last three years.