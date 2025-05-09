KPR Mill Q4 results: Net profit falls 4% to ₹204.6 crore; declares dividend of ₹2.5 per share

KPR Mill on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹204.6 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a fall of 4.2% from ₹213.6 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company’s consolidated revenue in Q4FY25 increased 4.2% to ₹1,769 crore from ₹1,697 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter ended March 2025 decreased 0.6% to ₹333 crore from ₹335 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 18.8% from 19.7%, YoY.
The board of directors of the company recommended 250% Final Dividend for FY 2024-25 (Rs.2.50/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each) subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company (Aggregating to 500% for the Financial Year 2024-25), KPR Mill said.
KPR Mill share price jumped to hit a 52-week high after the announcement of Q4 results today. KPR Mill shares spiked as much as 17.56% to a fresh high of ₹1,395.40 apiece on the BSE.
Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments said that KPR Mills share price has broken out of a bullish 94-day cup and handle pattern on the daily charts, with the breakout confirmed at ₹1,120. The last three sessions have witnessed volumes exceeding 1000% of the 50-day average, signaling strong institutional participation and bullish sentiment. With this decisive move, the stock has entered a momentum phase and is now headed towards its immediate resistance and target zone of ₹1,450–1,500 in the short term.
On Friday, KPR Mill share price ended 7.93% higher at ₹1,281.05 apiece on the BSE.
