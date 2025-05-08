KPR Mill share price gains more than 7%, see a technical breakout ahead of the Board meeting to consider dividend

Stock Market Today: KPR Mill share price gained more than 10% during the intraday trades on Thursday before closing with gains of 7-8%. The KPR Mill shares have seen a technical breakout ahead of board meeting to consider dividend

KPR Mill share price movement KPR Mill share opened at ₹1095.95 on the BSE on Thursday. The KPR Mill Ltd share price had opened flat to marginally lower compared to the previous days closing price of ₹1101.60. The KPR Mill share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹1216 which translated into gains of more than 10% during the intraday trades. KPR Mill share price closed at ₹1187.35, up 7.78%

The KPR Mill share price has gained more than 28% in a month . The intraday highs the KPR Mill share price scaled on Thursday was also the intraday high for KPR Mill share price.

KPR Mill share price technical breakout The KPR Mill share price that has seen sharp 20% gains in the last two trading sessions has also given a technical break out. As per Ansul Jain Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities Limited , the KPR Mill share price has seen a technical breakout at ₹1040. The KPR Mill share price now had the potential to rise to ₹to 1400-1450 zone, as per Anshul Jain.

KPR Mill Board meeting to consider Dividend

KPR Mill Board meeting to consider dividend is scheduled for Friday, 9 May 2025 to consider final dividend for the financial year 2024- 2025

As per KPR Mill intimation to exchanges the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09 May 2025 Friday . The Board of LKP Mill will consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2025

The Board of LKP Mill in addition to considering and approving the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2025 will also consider recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25 to the Shareholders of the Company.