KPR Mill shares down 9% from November high; is this the right time to buy?
Shares of KPR Mill have corrected nearly 9% from their recent high, providing a good opportunity for investors to enter the textile market, says brokerage firm Sharekhan.
Shares of KPR Mill, one of India’s largest vertically integrated textile players, have corrected nearly 9% from their recent November high of ₹928.15. According to domestic brokerage firm Sharekhan, this correction provides a good opportunity for investors to enter the quality textile market with a sturdy balance sheet and strong growth prospects with efficient management.
