Kratikal Tech gets BSE approval to raise funds through an SME IPO

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) of Kratikal Tech Limited for its IPO. The company plans to issue up to 3,000,000 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10, in the forthcoming public offering.
The book running lead manager to the issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, and KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the issue.
The company is going public through this IPO to invest in Threatcop FZ LLC, UAE, and Threatcop AI Inc., USA, for expenditures towards sales and marketing activities, development of workforce resources, investment in product development, and to cover general corporate purposes.
Kratikal Tech Limited is an AI-driven, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based cybersecurity company protecting more than 638 clients with a workforce of over 184 skilled professionals. The company operates through two integrated business lines and services designed to reduce cyber risk and enhance organizational resilience through a unique dual-layered approach.
Under its People Security Management (PSM) segment, through its Threatcop platform, the company mitigates human-centric cyber risks such as phishing by assessing and training employees. Under Technology and Process Security, operating under the Kratikal brand, it provides comprehensive defense for the technology stack.
The company’s AI-driven platforms, including Threatcop and AutoSecT (an AI-driven vulnerability management, detection & response tool), support proactive identification, prioritization, and remediation of vulnerabilities across network, cloud, web, mobile, and API environments.
Kratikal’s service portfolio includes vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT), application and infrastructure security, red team exercises, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) services, enabling customers to safeguard critical data and maintain regulatory compliance.
The company’s customer base ranges from small businesses to large enterprises across sectors such as BFSI, fintech, telecom, IT/ITES, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, and manufacturing across India and international markets. The company is a CERT-In empanelled security auditor and is also empanelled by NSE for system audits of trading members.
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