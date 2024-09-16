KRBL, Kohinoor Foods, LT Foods, others, share prices rise up to 19% on Basmati minimum export price removal

  • Stock Market today: KRBL Ltd, LT Foods Ltd, Kohinoor Foods Ltd and others saw their share prices rise up to 19% as the government removed the minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice with immediate effect.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published16 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Trade Now
KRBL, Kohinoor, LT Foods share prices rise up to 19% on Basmati MEP removal
KRBL, Kohinoor, LT Foods share prices rise up to 19% on Basmati MEP removal

Stock Market today: KRBL Ltd, LT Foods Ltd, Kohinoor Foods Ltd and others saw their share prices rise up to 19% during morning trades on Monday as the government removed the minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice with immediate effect.

Kohinoor Foods share price was the largest gainer with almost 19% gains seen during the intraday trades on Monday on the BSE

Also Read | Up 2600% in 5 years, can this small cap defence stock continue its bull run?

Other prominent rice exporters include companies as Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd, GRM Overseas Ltd, Mishtann Foods Ltd, Sarvesh Foods, Lakshmi Energy and Foods Limited. Adani Wilmar Ltd, whose share prices also got the boost on Basmati rice minimum export price removal by the government.

The commerce ministry issued an order on Friday stating that the government has immediately removed the minimum export price (MEP) for onions and basmati rice.

Also Read | Defence, Railways, Capital goods trading at elevated valuations- Ajit Mishra

The market participants are expecting a spike in exports after Minimum export price being removed benefitting KRBL, LT Foods, Kohinoor Foods, Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd, GRM Overseas Ltd, Mishtann Foods Ltd, Sarvesh Foods, Lakshmi Energy and Foods Limited. Adani Wilmar and others share prices.

Also Read | Dividend Stocks: Vedanta, ITC, BPCL, Coal India among top 15 Large Caps by Axis

Even companies at Kaveri Seed Company ltd share price is expected to gain being exporter of rice and other seeds.

The good rainfall in the country is likely to remain supportive for rice production and hence higher exports further can boost the earnings and share prices of rice exporting companies said analysts.

The growing acreage of crops as Rice and wheat already have been benefitting various states. Over the last two decades, the area sown under rice has increased to 13 per cent in states like Madhya Pradesh As per Dolat Capital data. A good rainfall this year will further boost the crop acreage further.

Stocks as KRBL also had remained technical picks of various analysts as those at Prabhudas Lilladher for significant upside.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsKRBL, Kohinoor Foods, LT Foods, others, share prices rise up to 19% on Basmati minimum export price removal

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

673.50
11:50 AM | 16 SEP 2024
39.95 (6.31%)

Bank Of Baroda

239.90
11:50 AM | 16 SEP 2024
0.6 (0.25%)

Tata Steel

153.90
11:50 AM | 16 SEP 2024
0.5 (0.33%)

Bharat Electronics

289.10
11:50 AM | 16 SEP 2024
-0.85 (-0.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Triveni Engineering & Indus

506.10
11:34 AM | 16 SEP 2024
32.25 (6.81%)

Adani Green Energy

1,905.85
11:34 AM | 16 SEP 2024
118 (6.6%)

Adani Power

673.85
11:34 AM | 16 SEP 2024
40.3 (6.36%)

Dixon Technologies (India)

13,790.00
11:34 AM | 16 SEP 2024
768.6 (5.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,120.00130.00
    Chennai
    73,260.00160.00
    Delhi
    75,415.00105.00
    Kolkata
    75,750.00150.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue