KR Choksey upgrades rating on Bajaj Auto to 'buy', sets record target price - key reasons
The 125cc+ segment now accounts for 65.0% of Bajaj Auto's domestic 2W volumes as compared to 50.0% for the industry. The company has gained 500 bps market share on a YoY basis in this segment and is betting big with new product launches.
Bajaj Auto has witnessed a remarkable 70% rally in its share price this year so far, marking the best yearly performance since 2009. This stellar performance can be attributed to a surge in domestic sales, sequential improvement in exports, strong growth in the 125cc+ bike segment, a significant rise in Triumph sales, and strong financial performance.
