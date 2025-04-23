Penny stock below ₹5 edges higher ahead of Q4 results 2024

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published23 Apr 2025, 03:29 PM IST
Penny stock: Kretto Syscon shares were in focus on Wednesday's session ahead of its Q4 results. Kretto Syscon is set to release its audited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 and the entire fiscal year on April 24. Recently, Kretto Syscon shares have increased by 40%, climbing from 1.45 per share to 2.13. 

On Tuesday, the stock reached a 52-week high of 2.15, trading at around 22 times the earnings per share of 0.09, indicating heightened investor confidence, according to reports. The company had a market capitalisation of over 116 crores.

First Published:23 Apr 2025, 03:29 PM IST
