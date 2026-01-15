Krishival Foods share price to be in focus on Friday after ₹100 crore rights issue update — Details here

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm, Krishival Foods, share price will be in focus of the stock market investors on Friday, 16 January 2026, after the company completed its nearly ₹100 crore rights issue, according to an exchange filing.

“The successful completion of the rights issue reinforces shareholder confidence and strengthens Krishival Foods Limited’s capital base to support its long-term growth strategy,” the company said in its recent exchange filing.

In the NSE filing, Krishival Foods announced that the company has successfully completed its rights issue, for which the board of directors approved allotment on 8 January 2026.

The company's rights issue opened for bidding on 26 December 2025, while the offer closed on 7 January 2026. The offer details showed that Krishival Foods approved the allotment of 33,33,160 partly paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 apiece.

The rights issue was offered in a ratio of 45 shares for every 301 fully paid-up equity shares held as on the record date of 17 December 2025, at an issue price of ₹300 per share.

Where will Krishival Foods use the proceeds? Krishival Foods will use the funds raised from the rights issue round to fund its capital expenditure (capex) requirement to set up a processing and packaging unit for nuts at Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

The company also disclosed that it will use a part of the money towards working capital requirements and use the remaining funds towards general corporate purposes, according to the official announcement.

Krishival Foods is an FMCG firm that deals in premium nuts, dried fruits, and ice cream, among other things, in its product portfolio.

Krishival Foods share price trend Krishival Foods shares closed 3.24% lower at ₹334 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹345.20 at the previous market close, according to NSE data. The Indian stock market remained closed on Thursday, 15 January 2026, due to the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections.

Shares of Krishival Foods have given stock market investors more than 48% returns on their investment in the last three years, and over 40% returns in the last one-year period, NSE data shows.

However, in the last one-month period, the company's shares have lost 26.74%, and are trading 6.83% lower in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

Krishival Foods shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹483.81 on 23 October 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹200.95 on 25 April 2025, according to the exchange data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹744.66 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 14 January 2026.

