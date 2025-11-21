Krishival Foods share price zooms 5% after this update on Q2FY26 earnings. Details here

Krishival Foods share price was locked in at 5% upper circuit on Friday amid strong buying momentum. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 5% to ₹466.25 apiece on the NSE.

Krishival Foods reported strong earnings for the second quarter of FY26, driven by robust results across both dry fruits and nuts and ice cream business segments.

Here’s a look at Krishival Foods Q2 results 2025:

Krishival Foods Q2 Results The company reported a net profit of ₹5.62 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 13.8% from ₹4.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Krishival Foods’ revenue from operations in Q2FY26 increased 50% to ₹66.67 crore from ₹44.59 crore, year-on-year (YoY). The company’s revenue from the nuts segment grew to ₹53.05 crore, while the ice cream division’s revenue jumped to ₹13.62 crore.

At the operational level, EBITDA rose 26% YoY to ₹9.65 crore.

“We delivered healthy top line growth led by continued distribution expansion in Tier II, III markets and strong traction in modern trade and quick commerce. Both segments dry fruits, nuts and ice cream are growing and expanding on desired path. Company will continue to invest in building more capacities and optimising utilisation of existing secured capacities,” said Sujit Bangar, Chairperson & Whole-Time Director of Krishival Foods.

The company has an existing secured capacity of 1 lakh litre ice cream production per day, and full capacity utilization can add ₹600 crore to ice cream sales. It plans to reach 100% capacity utilization in the next 3 years.

Krishival Foods has planned expansions for nut & dry fruit products production from existing 10 MT per day to 40 MT per day in next two years. The company is expanding its market reach, with products available in over 10,000 retail outlets for nuts and 25,000 for ice cream.

The company has also entered the Singapore market and plans to expand to Japan and potentially the US.

Krishival Foods share price has fallen over 7% in one month, but the smallcap stock has rallied 17% in three months.