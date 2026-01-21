KRM Ayurveda IPO Day 1: Latest GMP, subscription status, listing date & other details about ₹77.5 crore issue

KRM Ayurveda IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of KRM Ayurveda, which opened for bidding today, January 21, received a healthy response from investors, with the issue being subscribed only 0.66 times as of 01:30 PM.

The issue received bids for just 24 lakh shares against 36.24 lakh shares on offer. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

KRM Ayurveda issue details 1. KRM Ayurveda IPO date: The issue opened for subscription today, January 21, and will remain open until Friday, January 23.

2. KRM Ayurveda IPO price: The price band of the IPO has been fixed between ₹128 and ₹135 per equity share.

3. KRM Ayurveda IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹77.5 crore through the IPO, which is a fresh issue of 0.57 crore shares.

4. KRM Ayurveda IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is fixed at 2,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹2.70 lakh for retail investors.

5. KRM Ayurveda IPO reservation: The IPO has reserved 25.74 lakh shares for QIB, 7.8 lakh for NII, and 18.2 lakh for retail investors.

6. KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment date is set for Tuesday, January 27. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares in their demat accounts by Wednesday, January 28, while those who do not will have their refunds processed on the same day.

7. KRM Ayurveda IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed to list on NSE SME on Thursday, January 22.

8. KRM Ayurveda IPO GMP: According to market sources, the GMP of KRM Ayurveda IPO on Wednesday was 21, indicating that the stock might list at a 15.6% premium to the upper price band at ₹156 per share.

9. KRM Ayurveda IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: NEXGEN Financial Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The market maker of the company is Mansi Share & Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd.

10. KRM Ayurveda overview: The company is operating a network of hospitals and clinics across multiple cities in India and has also marked its presence abroad through telemedicine consulting and sales.

It manufactures Ayurvedic products, herbal and botanical remedies, medicines, supplements, and possibly skin care/wellness-related items.