KRM Ayurveda IPO listing: Shares make strong debut, list at 28% premium

KRM Ayurveda IPO listing: Shares of KRM Ayurveda made a bumper debut in the Indian stock market on Thursday, January 29. KRM Ayurveda share price was listed at a 28% premium over the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹135 per share.

KRM Ayurveda share price opened at ₹172.10 on NSE SME, meaning that the IPO allottees made 28% return on its strong stock market debut.

The listing of KRM Ayurveda IPO beat the market expectations. Ahead of listing, the GMP of KRM Ayurveda IPO was ₹22.5, which indicated an estimated listing price of ₹157.5.

Advertisement

KRM Ayurveda IPO details The SME IPO was open for subscription from January 21 to January 23. KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment was finalised on Tuesday, January 27.

The company raised ₹77.49 crore through the book-built issue, which consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 57.40 lakh equity shares priced in the range of ₹128–135 per share.

Overall, the KRM Ayurveda IPO saw strong demand, garnering 74.27 times subscription. The Retail Individual Investors segment was subscribed 54.21 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers 63.31 times, and Non-Institutional Investors an impressive 135.37 times.

Funds raised through the IPO will be utilised to expand telemedicine infrastructure, upgrade technology, repay borrowings, meet working capital needs, and fundother general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

NEXGEN Financial Solutions Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar.

KRM Ayurveda runs a network of Ayurvedic hospitals and clinics and is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Ayurvedic and herbal products. As of December 31, 2025, it operated six hospitals and five clinics across India, employed 443 people, and also offered telemedicine services along with domestic and overseas product sales.

On the financial side, the company posted a profit after tax of ₹12.1 crore in FY25 and ₹8.14 crore for the six months ended September 2025. EBITDA margins were 26.54%, while return on net worth was 21.84% as of September 2025.

Advertisement