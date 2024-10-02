KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration IPO: GMP indicates strong debut for shares on NSE, BSE tomorrow - 3 October

  • KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration IPO: The subscription period for the IPO ended on 27 September, with the listing scheduled for 3 October on NSE and BSE. The GMP indicates strong debut expectations by market participants.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published2 Oct 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Trade Now
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO listing on 3 October. GMP indicates strong listing gain expectations .
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO listing on 3 October. GMP indicates strong listing gain expectations . (https://krnheatexchanger.com/)

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration IPO: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration share price will list on the NSE and BSE on Thursday, October 3 after receiving a strong subscription for its initial public offering (IPO).

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO was subscribed 213.41 times. The public issue had received 96.74 times bids in the retail category, 253.04 times in the QIB category, and 430.54 times in the NII category.

The strong subscription received by KRN Heat Exchanger IPO indicates strong investor interest. Further, the GMP also indicates that market participants are expecting a blockbuster debut for KRN Heat Exchanger shares.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration IPO opened for subscription on September 25 and closed on September 27. The allocation for the public offer was completed on Monday, September 30.

 

Also Read | Hyundai Motor India IPO: 10 Key things to know from DRHP

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO: GMP indicates blockbuster debut

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO GMP stood at 230, although it was lower than 270 at the start of the subscription period. The GMP stood at 235 on day 2, according to data from Investorg ain.com. The current GMP still indicates strong listing gains for KRN Heat Exchanger shares. 

Also Read | IPO Boom Continues: 47 companies hit D-Street in Sept, raise over ₹16,000 cr
Also Read | NeoPolitan Pizza IPO Day 2: Check subscription status, GMP, key dates

The current GMP of KRN Heat Exchanger shows that investors are expecting KRN Heat Exchanger shares to list at 450 apiece, a 104.55% premium over the upper end of the issue price of 220.

About KRN Heat Exchanger

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration is one of the leading manufacturers of heat exchangers. The company makes water coils, condenser coils, evaporator coils, heat exchangers with copper and aluminium fins and copper tubes. It produces heat exchanger tubes with a variety of diameters and forms, ranging from 5 mm to 7 mm, 9.52 mm, 12.7 mm, and 15.88 mm. All products on offer are utilised in the HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration) sector, which serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsKRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration IPO: GMP indicates strong debut for shares on NSE, BSE tomorrow - 3 October

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

283.95
03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
-1.1 (-0.39%)

Tata Steel share price

167.00
03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
-1.45 (-0.86%)

Tata Power share price

481.00
03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
-1.7 (-0.35%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

140.05
03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
2.4 (1.74%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Caplin Point Laboratories share price

2,080.30
03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
182.75 (9.63%)

PB Fintech share price

1,729.65
03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
113.65 (7.03%)

Welspun Living share price

175.00
03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
11.25 (6.87%)

National Aluminium Company share price

224.15
03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
13.75 (6.54%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,915.00-330.00
    Chennai
    76,921.00-330.00
    Delhi
    77,073.00-330.00
    Kolkata
    76,925.00-330.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.