Krsnaa Diagnostics, Devyani International, Windlas Biotech, Exxaro Tiles IPOs: The three day subscription for Krsnaa Diagnostics, Devyani International, Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles IPOs ended yesterday. After the end of bidding Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO has been subscribed 64.38 times, Devyani International IPO got subscribed huge 116.70 times, Windlas Biotech IPO got subscribed 22.44 times while Exxaro Tiles IPO received 22.65 times subscription. As bidding for these four IPOs have been closed, all eyes are now set on the allotment date of these IPOs, which is likely on 11th August 2021.

While bidders are anxiously waiting for the beginning of share allotment process, they are keeping an eye on the grey market premium of these IPOs as well. As per the market observers, Krsnaa Diagnostics has improved its performance in the grey market, Devyani International IPO is steady in grey market, Exxaro Tiles share price in the grey market has gone down while Windlas Biotech IPO is not available for trade in the grey market.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP: Krsnaa Diagnostics shares are available at ₹425, ₹45 higher from its evening price in the grey market. In the last two days, Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO grey market premium has surged from ₹340 to ₹425, which is enough to indicate the kind of listing expected by grey market in regard to this public issue.

Devyani International IPO GMP: Devyani International shares are trading at a premium of ₹63 to ₹65 in the grey market and it has been trading at these levels since it became available for trade in the grey market. So, the public issue has remained steady in the grey market and market experts are expecting it to remain maintained in future as well.

Exxaro Tiles IPO: This Gujarat-based tile manufacturing company shares are available at ₹15 premium in the grey market. So, it has come down from its ₹24 premium to this level after the closure of its bidding. Market observers are of the opinion that Exxaro Tiles IPO GMP was same ₹15 when it became available for trade in the grey market. So, this slump should be seen as premium range of ₹15 to ₹24, which grey market is indicating in regard to the Exxaro Tiles.

Windlas Biotech IPO GMP: Windlas Biotech shares are not available for trade in the grey market today but its last GMP was ₹90 on yesterday morning.

The likely date for share allotment of Krsnaa Diagnostics, Devyani International, Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles is 11th August 2021.

Respective bidders of these four IPOs can check their application status online b logging in at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. They can also check their application status by logging in at the respective official registrar's of the IPOs. Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO's official registrar is KFintech while Link Intime is the official registrar of Devyani International, Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles IPOs.

