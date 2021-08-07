Exxaro Tiles IPO: This Gujarat-based tile manufacturing company shares are available at ₹15 premium in the grey market. So, it has come down from its ₹24 premium to this level after the closure of its bidding. Market observers are of the opinion that Exxaro Tiles IPO GMP was same ₹15 when it became available for trade in the grey market. So, this slump should be seen as premium range of ₹15 to ₹24, which grey market is indicating in regard to the Exxaro Tiles.