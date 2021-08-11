Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment: Here's how to check application status

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment date: After getting subscribed 64.38 times, bidders of Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO is eagerly waiting for the share allotment date, which is most likely to happen today i.e. 11th August 2021. Those bidders, who have applied for the diagnostics company's public issue, can check their application status online once the share allotment is announced. Bidders can check the Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status in two ways — either by logging in at the BSE website or by logging in at the official registrar's website. Official registrar of Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO is KFintech Private Limited.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment date: After getting subscribed 64.38 times, bidders of Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO is eagerly waiting for the share allotment date, which is most likely to happen today i.e. 11th August 2021. Those bidders, who have applied for the diagnostics company's public issue, can check their application status online once the share allotment is announced. Bidders can check the Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status in two ways — either by logging in at the BSE website or by logging in at the official registrar's website. Official registrar of Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO is KFintech Private Limited.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment links {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment links Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

After the finalisation of share allotment, Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO bidders can check their application online by logging in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct KFintech link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx. These two links will provide official information in regard to a bidder’s application. So, bidders are advised to login at these two official websites for checking Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status check at BSE {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As mentioned above, to check one's application status at BSE, the bidders needs to login at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow some simple steps.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Enter application number;

4] Enter your PAN card details; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot' button; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO share allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status at KFintech

As mentioned-above, a bidder can check its application status at KFintech's website as well because KFintech Private Limited is official registrar of Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO. The direct KFintech link where bidders can check their application status is ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx.

Here is step by step guide {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1] Login at KFintech's link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx;

2] Click at either of 1 to 5 given links;

3] Select Krsnaa Dygnostics IPO; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Select Application type;

5] Enter your application number;

6] Enter security code or captcha; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7] Click at 'Submit' option.

Your Krsnaa Diagnostics application status will become available on the computer screen.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}