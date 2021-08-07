Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO: GMP, allotment date and how to check

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO: After getting subscribed for 64.38 times, all eyes are now set for the Krsnaa Diagnostics share allotment date, which is likely on 11th August 2021. However, those who have bid for the public issue are also keeping an eye on ₹1,213.33 crore IPO's performance in the grey market. For such bidders' delight, Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP today has registered huge jump and hit ₹425 premium per equity share. Yesterday evening Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO grey market premium was ₹380, so the share price of Krsnaa Diagnostics has surged ₹45 today. This rise in the Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO’s grey market price has raised the expectations of bidders and they are now eagerly waiting for the beginning share allotment process, said market observers.

Here we list out important details in regard to Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO:

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP: Krsnaa Diagnostics shares are available at ₹425 premium in the grey market. This means, grey market is expecting around 44 to 45 per cent premium gain from this IPO as issue price of the public offer is fixed at ₹933 to ₹954. This Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP of ₹425 also mean the grey market is that the public issue will get listed at around ₹1379 ( ₹954 + ₹425) per equity share.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment date: The likely date for share allotment of Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO is 11th August 2021. So, those who have bid for the public issue, should note this date and check whether the shares have been allotted to them or not. But, one should check share allotment status once the company announces the finalisation of shares to the bidders.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status check

Those who have applied for Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO, they have two official ways to check share allotment status online. They can either go to the direct BSE web link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at this direct official registrar's web link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status check online at BSE

To check Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status online at BSE website, bidders are advised to login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow some simple steps.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Enter 'Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO' at the space given for issue name;

3] Enter your application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status check online at KFintech

Those bidders, who want to check their application status online by logging in at the official registrar KFintech's website, they are advised to login at the direct KFintech link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx. Due to sudden rise in traffic on the website, the link may not open immediately. In such a scenario, bidders are advised to login again after some time.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx;

2] Click at either of the given links — 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5;

3] Select Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO at the space given for IPO name;

4] Choose the application type;

5] Enter your IPO application number;

6] Enter security code or Captcha; and

7] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO will be listed at both NSE and BSE. The tentative listing date for Krsnaa Diagnostics shares is 17th August 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.