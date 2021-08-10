Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO: GMP, allotment date and how to check application status

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO: After the closure of subscription last week, all eyes are now set on the Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment date, which is likely on 11th August 2021. Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO got subscribed 64.38 times that reflects high expectations of the bidders from this public issue, says market observers. According to them, grey market is also looking bullish on Krsnaa Diagnostics public issue as Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP today is ₹365, near 40 per cent up from its price band of ₹933 to ₹954. Those who have bid for the public issue can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar (KFintech) website.

How to check Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status can be checked online once the finalisation of share allotment is announced. The applicants are advised to check at the official website of BSE or at the official registrar KFintech's website. The direct BSE link from where one can check one's share allotment status is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Those bidders, who want to check share allotment status online by logging in at the official registrar KFintech's website, they are advised to login at the direct KFintech link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status check at BSE {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bidders can check their application status by logging in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. After logging in at this direct link, one need to follow some simple steps and its application status will get displayed on the computer monitor or on the screen of android phone.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Enter application number;

4] Enter PAN details; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment status check at KFintech

As an alternative, one can check one's application status at KRintech's website as well because it is official registrar of the public issue and its information will be official information. The direct KFintech link where one can access one's application status is ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx.

Here is step by step guide {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1] Login at KFintech's direct link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx;

2] Click at any of the 1 to 5 links;

3] Slect Krsnaa Dygnostics IPO; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Select Application type;

5] Enter application number;

6] Enter Captcha; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7] Click at 'Submit' option.

Your Krsnaa Diagnostics share allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

