Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO: GMP, allotment date and how to check

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO: After getting subscribed for 64.38 times, all eyes are now set for the Krsnaa Diagnostics share allotment date, which is likely on 11th August 2021. However, those who have bid for the public issue are also keeping an eye on ₹1,213.33 crore IPO's performance in the grey market. For such bidders' delight, Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP today has registered huge jump and hit ₹425 premium per equity share. Yesterday evening Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO grey market premium was ₹380, so the share price of Krsnaa Diagnostics has surged ₹45 today. This rise in the Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO’s grey market price has raised the expectations of bidders and they are now eagerly waiting for the beginning share allotment process, said market observers.