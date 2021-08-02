Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO: ₹1,213.33 crore worth public issue is going to open for subscription on 4th August 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 6th August 2021. Company management of one of the fastest-growing diagnostic chains in India has fixed Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO price band at ₹933 to ₹954 per equity share. However, before the public issue could open for bidding, it has started attracting attention of the grey market. As per the market observers, Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP today is ₹410. The diagnostic company's shares will be listed at both NSE and BSE and the tentative listing date is 17th August 2021.

Here we list out important details in regard to Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO:

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP: Shares of the diagnostic company is available at a premium of ₹410 in the grey market today that means market is expecting more than 40 per cent listing gain from the public issue before it becomes open for subscription on 4th August. They went on to add that Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO grey market premium today at ₹410 indicates that market is expecting listing of the public issue at around ₹1364 ( ₹954 + ₹410). They went on to add that it will remain volatile as issue opening date is fast approaching.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO price: Company management has fixed the public issue price band at ₹933 to ₹954.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO lot size: A bidder will have to apply in bids and one bid will comprise 15 shares of the company.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO size: Company management plans to raise ₹1,213.33 crore from this public issue.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment date: Expected date for allotment of shares is 11th August 2021.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO listing date: Tentative date for listing of Krsnaa Diagnostics shares at NSE and BSE is 17th August 2021.

