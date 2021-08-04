Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO subscription is getting opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 6th August 2021. On the issue opening date, grey market has responded strongly to this public issue as Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP today is 450, ₹15 up from its Tuesday share price in the grey market. According to market observers, Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO grey market premium has been rising since Monday that may attract some extra bidders who look at the grey market before going into the fundamentals of the public issue offering company.

Here we list out important details of Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO that a bidder would like to know before applying for the public issue:

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP: The diagnostics company's shares are available at ₹450 premium price in the grey market today. According to market observers, this means market is highly bullish about the public issue and expecting up to ₹450 listing gain against the issue price.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO price: Company management has fixed Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO price band at ₹933 to ₹654.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO fundamentals: Advising investors to subscribe this public issue; Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Shares and Finance said, "Considering the FY-21 diluted EPS of ₹12.25, the company is going to list at a P/E of 77.88 with a market cap of ₹29,941 mn, while its peers namely Dr Lal Path Labs and Metropolis Healthcare are trading at a P/E of 75.15 and 79.71 respectively. We assign a subscribe rating to this IPO as the company has unique business model with strong revenue visibility and is well positioned to capitalize on healthcare spending across public and private sectors. Also, the issue is reasonably priced as compared to its peers."

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO size: Company management aims to raise 1,213.33 crore from its public issue offer.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment date: The finalisation of the share allotment is expected to take place on 11th August 2021.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO lot size: A bidder will have to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue will comprise 15 shares of the diagnostics company.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO investment limit: A bidder can apply for a minimum one lot while a single can apply for maximum 13 lots of the public issue. So, minimum and maximum investment allowed in the IPO is ₹14,310 and ₹1,86,030 respectively.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO listing date: Listing of Krsnaa Diagnostics share is likely to take place on 17th August 2021 and it will be listed at both NSE and BSE.

