Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status and other details

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO fundamentals: Advising investors to subscribe this public issue; Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Shares and Finance said, "Considering the FY-21 diluted EPS of ₹12.25, the company is going to list at a P/E of 77.88 with a market cap of ₹29,941 mn, while its peers namely Dr Lal Path Labs and Metropolis Healthcare are trading at a P/E of 75.15 and 79.71 respectively. We assign a subscribe rating to this IPO as the company has unique business model with strong revenue visibility and is well positioned to capitalize on healthcare spending across public and private sectors. Also, the issue is reasonably priced as compared to its peers."