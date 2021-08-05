Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO: ₹1,213.33 crore public issue got fully subscribed on the first day of bidding yesterday as Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO subscription status by day one stands at 1.98 times. Subscription for the initial offer got opened on 4th August 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 6th August 2021. So, there is still two full days left for bidders. However, after opening of the bidding, grey market has responded strongly in favour of the public issue. Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP today is ₹450, which is ₹70 higher from its yesterday's premium of ₹380.

Here we list out important details in regard to Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO:

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP: Krsnaa Diagnostics shares are available at the premium of ₹450 in the grey market. This is ₹70 higher from its Wednesday share price of ₹380 per equity share. In the last one week, Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO grey market premium has went up from ₹370 per equity share levels to ₹450. This means grey market is expecting strong listing of the company shares.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO subscription status: The public issue got oversubscribed on first day of bidding as the day one subscription status of the initial offer stands at 1.98 times.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO financials: On whether one should subscribe this IPO or not Astha Jain, Research Analyst at Hem Securities said, "Company is bringing the issue at price band of ₹933-954 per share at EV/EBIDTA multiple of 34x. We like Unique and scaled business model of company. Company with its strong brand equity has extensive footprint across India with robust infrastructure. With robust revenue visibility, company is well positioned to capitalize on healthcare spending across public and private sectors. Hence, we recommend subscribe on issue both for listing gains & long term perspective."

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO price band: Company management has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹933 to ₹954.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO size: Company management aims to raise ₹1,213.33 crore from this public issue.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO lot size: A bidder will have to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot of the IPO comprises 15 shares of the diagnostics company.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment date: Likely date for share allotment of Krsnaa Diagnostics is 11th August 2021.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO listing date: Shares of the company will be listed at both NSE and BSE and the tentative date for listing of shares is 17th August 2021.

