Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO: What GMP signals ahead of listing of shares

As per the market observers, initially shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics were available at the premium of ₹455 but it came down towards ₹425 at the time of subscription opening. However, after closure of the bidding, Krsnaa Diagnostics share have been trading at premium of ₹300 to ₹350. Krsnaa Diagnostics GMP today is ₹310 that means one can expect around 30 to 35 per cent premium after the listing of shares at Indian bourses. Market observers said that listing premium to such extent in the grey market premium is an indication that grey market is expecting moderate to reasonable listing gain from the public issue.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}