“A strong gap down opening is seen in this counter with prices down more than 10% at the time for writing, some bounce is seen from the lower end and prices are trading around its crucial support of 200sma. However, the momentum remains on the bearish side hence any bounce should continue to use for exiting longs with 510 - 520 to act as immediate resistance and 440 next support," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.