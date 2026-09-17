Krsnaa Diagnostics share price jumps 11%: Stock in focus after company enters PET-CT segment

Krsnaa Diagnostics jumped over 11% on Thursday, 17 September, after the company entered into the specialised PET-CT diagnostic services segment, adding a new avenue for long-term revenue generation

It gained as much as 11.4% to its day's high of ₹597.95 per share on BSE in intra-day deals.

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Krsnaa Diagnostics enters PET-CT segment Following a Letter of Award dated August 14, 2026, issued by the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Punjab, through Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC). Krsnaa Diagnostics said all requisite formalities under the tender requirements have been completed, leading to the execution of the concession agreement.

The project will be implemented under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBFOT) format. The concession period will be 15 years.

"The Company has historically taken a measured approach towards the PET-CT segment and had not pursued opportunities in this segment earlier. However, considering the growing demand for PET-CT diagnostic services and the opportunity to leverage its established

capabilities in government healthcare partnerships, the Company has now decided to enter this segment through a PPP opportunity," it said in an exchange filing.

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The company described the project as an expansion of its diagnostic services portfolio into a specialised and growing area of healthcare delivery. It said the long-term concession framework, cash-based revenue model and access to established government hospital locations provide a foundation for its entry into PET-CT services.

“The project represents a considered expansion of the Company's diagnostic services portfolio into a specialised and growing area of healthcare delivery, while building on Krsnaa's established experience of partnering with State Governments,” Krsnaa Diagnostics it added.

What will the project mean for revenue? The company said the concession provides long-term cash revenue visibility over the 15-year concession period and creates a new revenue stream. However, the size of the consideration cannot be determined upfront because the project follows a cash-based model, with revenue dependent on the actual number of PET-CT scans undertaken and applicable user charges.

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"The combination of a long-term concession framework, cash-based revenue model and access to established Government Hospital locations provides a strong foundation for the Company's measured entry into the PET-CT segment and further diversifies its revenue opportunities," it noted.

According to the company, the project will also diversify its revenue opportunities and strengthen its growing portfolio of government PPP partnerships across India

Stock price trend Despite today's surge, the diagnostic stock is still 33% away from its 52-week high of ₹891.80, hit in September 2025. Meanwhile, it has touched its 52-week low of ₹502.20 in March 2026.

While the stock has gained 1% in the last 1 month and 6% in 3 months, it has lost 6% in the last 6 months and 33% in the last 1 year.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.